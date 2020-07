Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL NORTHUMBERLAND...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER... CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...KING AND QUEEN...CHARLES CITY...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...RICHMOND...NEW KENT...HENRICO...SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...KING WILLIAM...ESSEX AND NORTHWESTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL...THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF PETERSBURG AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 932 PM EDT, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY DOWNPOURS WERE CLUSTERED NEAR SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 15 MPH. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, NEW KENT, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, KING WILLIAM, CHARLES CITY, WEST POINT, TAPPAHANNOCK, WARSAW, CHAMPLAIN, TALLEYSVILLE, CHESTER, FORT LEE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH, ROBLEY, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY AND HIGHLAND SPRINGS. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.