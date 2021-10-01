Coverage inside
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
“I can’t live like this.” Virginia Beach family frustrated by racial slur, animal noises playing next door
When Karen Quick went to decorate the mailbox of her daughter’s friend last week for her 12th birthday, she knew to expect the banjo music and flashing lights blinking from the house next door.
Adam Oakes wasn't an official member of Delta Chi, prosecutors said Monday. The fraternity invited him as an "underground pledge."
Players from Patrick Henry, Manchester, St. Christopher's, Matoaca, J.R. Tucker, King William, Varina and Collegiate are up for this week's award.
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggest…
Richmond-based urgent care provider Patient First reduces hours, citing 'unsustainable' jump in patient visits
One Richmond-based chain of urgent care centers has reduced its hours because of what it calls an “unsustainable increase in patient visits.”
Rehearing sought from Virginia Supreme Court in Lee monument removal case; Gov.'s office: 'This is truly a lost cause'
Patrick M. McSweeney, one of the lawyers filing the petition, said restoring the monument would be the ideal outcome for his clients. "But as an alternative, they certainly don't think the state owns and controls the monument," he said Wednesday.
When the high-profile jail death of Jamycheal Mitchell in 2015 exposed a systemic lack of accountability, state officials pledged progress.