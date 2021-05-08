Coverage inside

Vaccinations
Some states are turning down large numbers of doses. Page B1
Commentary
Job market is improving, but many women were forced to drop out. Page D1
Two big changes are taking place this year to compensate workers.
Del. Glenn Davis wants to know who sent text messages to Republican convention delegates that called him a “gay Democrat,” and he wants to hol…
People of central Virginia: Remain calm.
You could call the message near a Hanover County gateway a sign of the times in a nation with a growing intolerance for different political views.
Last year, a video of Richmond-area UPS driver Anthony Gaskin went viral when the neighbors in the Hallsley neighborhood of Midlothian threw h…
Buoyed by rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he hopes to lift emergency restrictions on pub…
A 23-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole in the Carytown area on Tuesday night, according to Richmond police.
Henrico County investigators have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s double shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured outside …
BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Amber Dimmerling has been waiting for answers from the Virginia Employment Commission since September, when the state agency abruptly ended he…
