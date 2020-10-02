Coverage inside

Virus in Virginia
COVID-19 cases rise by 966 and deaths by 22. Page A7
Unemployment
U.S. jobless rate falls to 7.9%, but hiring also slows. Page A8
Vaccine priorities
U.S. panel considers who should receive shots first. Page A10
