Coverage inside

Virus in Virginia
Cases rise by 2,228, deaths by 31. Page A4
November’s toll
U.S. saw nearly 37,000 COVID deaths. Page A10
Vaccine priority
U.S. expert panel gives guidance. Page A10
High school sports
Parents urge Henrico, city to OK play. Page B1
Virus in Virginia
Cases rise by 2,228, deaths by 31. Page A4
November’s toll
U.S. saw nearly 37,000 COVID deaths. Page A10
Vaccine priority
U.S. expert panel gives guidance. Page A10
High school sports
Parents urge Henrico, city to OK play. Page B1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.