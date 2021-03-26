Coverage inside Mar 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Va. economyJobless rate fell slightly last month. Page A10VaccinationsResearchers are beginning to test children. Page A12Teel columnCollege athlete transfers rise in pandemic. Page B1 0 comments Tags Page Athlete B1 Researcher Computer Science Medicine Related to this story Most Popular Business News Ask Doug & Polly: How can employers tell if they are interviewing a know-it-all? Mar 23, 2021 QUESTION: I had to terminate an employee after only six months. He was great during the interview. He had all the right answers. Unfortunately… National News Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies by suicide after fight with virus symptoms Mar 21, 2021 Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain. Govt-and-politics New owner of Imperial Plaza to move out assisted living residents to make way for senior apartments Mar 24, 2021 The new owner of the Imperial Plaza retirement community says it is working with state regulators and other providers of senior care to find n… Govt-and-politics WATCH NOW: Virginia to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, venues, starting April 1 Mar 23, 2021 Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 t… Art & Museums A genuine Whistler was tossed into a donation box. A Yale student bought it for $4 in Williamsburg. Mar 25, 2021 There’s no gentle way to say this: One of you tossed out a Whistler. College Sports VCU removed from NCAA tournament due to positive COVID tests Mar 20, 2021 "We are devastated for our players and coaches." State and Regional News VDH course-corrects after out-of-town residents flock to vaccination sites in hard-hit neighborhoods Mar 25, 2021 The news pingponged across Virginia Reddit threads, group texts and email chains for nearly a week with a call to action: Doses at the Danvill… State and Regional News Inspector general fires investigator who found misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board Mar 22, 2021 The Office of the State Inspector General fired the investigator who found misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board and was still investigating… College Sports Teel: March basketball is cruel, never more than in this pandemic season Mar 21, 2021 INDIANAPOLIS Business News 80 companies in the Richmond region named as Top Workplaces. Check to see if your company made the list. Mar 21, 2021 The best workplaces in the Richmond region have been named.