Coverage inside

Williams: 'If you love the Declaration of Independence, you have to thank Black people.' They helped shape that moment.
Far from being bystanders in the Declaration of Independence, Black people in America -- free and enslaved -- played a pivotal part in the leadup to its signing and a defining role in how we view that document today.
Labor Law: New Virginia employment laws require immediate attention from businesses to get into compliance
There are several new Virginia laws that went into effect July 1 that impact employers and employer policies.
He was last seen when he went for a run on Friday morning.
Black fades to burgundy, to deep purple. Purple dulls to blue. A series of photos captured the injuries to Katie’s left eye, initially swollen shut, as the bruises encircling it faded and the swelling receded.
On July 1, the Virginia gas tax crept up 5 cents to 26.2 cents per gallon, and the diesel fuel tax increased from 20.2 cents to 27 cents.
A car passenger was fatally struck by gunfire from another vehicle early Monday while riding on Interstate 64 near downtown Richmond, accordin…
'I am brought to tears': Foundation pays off mortgage on Hanover home for family of state trooper killed in 2015
A foundation dedicated to honoring and supporting first-responders, veterans and their families announced Friday that it has paid off the mort…
In 1943, 19-year-old Raymond Carlyle Blanton of Richmond became a soldier. He served as a staff sergeant with the Army in Company C of the 60t…
Of the nearly 44% of students who returned to Chesterfield County Public Schools this past winter, most were white
When Chesterfield County Public Schools reopened its doors five days a week this past winter, about 44% of students in the district returned.
Virginia on Thursday became the first state in the South to end its marijuana prohibition, allowing recreational use among adults 21 and older by doing away with penalties for possession and adults’ sharing of less than an ounce. Sales and public consumption will continue to be illegal; so will carrying marijuana in the passenger area of cars.