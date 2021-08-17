Coverage inside
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red stat…
Customers, who were charged $18,000 to $27,000 per animal, often were delivered poorly trained puppies with significant behavioral issues and inadequate skills or training.
53 students at Patrick Henry elementary school in South Richmond are quarantined after COVID-19 cases at school
All 53 fourth-graders at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are quarantined after four positive COVID-19 cases amo…
Richmond's white population grew faster than any locality in Virginia. Minority populations grew in the city's neighboring counties.
Richmond remains a minority-majority city, but its Black population fell below 50% over the past decade as the share of white residents increa…
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.
Chesterfield criminal reform advocate, 42, hospitalized with COVID. Her 3 kids at home have COVID, too: ' It took us all out – in the matter of a day'
As a criminal justice advocate, a single mother and a Black woman, BeKura Shabazz is used to going to battle for others.
Students, teachers and staff at Virginia's public and private K-12 schools must wear a mask while indoors under a new public health order Gov.…
Emotions ran high Tuesday night as two area school boards faced tough crowds in votes about mask mandates for the coming school year. Chesterfield ultimately adopted a mask mandate, while Hanover did not.
COVID patients are once again filling Richmond-area hospital beds; all area hospitals limiting visitors
Hospital beds are being occupied by younger, unvaccinated patients, and hospital systems are tightening restrictions to limit the virus' spread.
Man accused of fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield mall confronted victim over 2017 conversation
A Petersburg man who admitted fatally shooting a shopper after starting a fight with him at Chesterfield Towne Center last year told police he…