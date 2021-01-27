Coverage inside
Hundreds of Richmond-area real estate and credit union employees were set to be vaccinated this weekend. That changed after we asked why.
Update: Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so
Richmond-based UPS Freight is being sold to a Canadian trucking giant for $800 million.
A Richmond-area retirement community is seething over an abrupt decision by CVS to cancel scheduled clinics to give the COVID-19 vaccine to mo…
'We are going to turbocharge this': Virginia scrambles to solve its problems with gaps in COVID vaccination data
Virginia’s vaccine data dashboard shows about 42% of its nearly 960,000 doses have been administered. State officials say that number is incom…
Virginia is now in the Phase 1b part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, including in the Richmond region.
The J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico County was acquired Monday by the mall’s owners.
Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is closing two of its six Richmond-area stores.
Radford ranks second on the No. 20 Hokies in scoring and rebounding.
Doctors, state officials and advocates push to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis in Virginia
Doctors, state officials and advocates in Virginia, which was home to the capital of the Confederacy and the birthplace of slavery in the U.S.…
Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a high-speed pursuit that began in Chesterfield County had ended with a trooper’s car on fire a…