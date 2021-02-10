Coverage inside Feb 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health careLegislators must decide on Medicaid reimbursement rates. Page A4Va. policiesState report finds racist laws are gone but inequities linger. Page A6 0 comments Tags Legislator Reimbursement Medicaid Politics Printing Related to this story Most Popular College Sports Former Hanover, JMU standout Josh Wells had no college scholarship offers. Sunday, he'll play in the Super Bowl. Feb 4, 2021 How did a quarterback who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns at Hanover end up on the offensive line that blocks for Tom Brady? Lifestyles Richmond woman, 23, suffers brain stem stroke, makes rare recovery from locked-in syndrome Feb 5, 2021 When Olivia Lewis was 21 years old and a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, she suffered a massive brainstem stroke in her Fan apartm… Govt-and-politics CVS to begin vaccinations at 36 Va. stores next week, but independent pharmacies want broader role Feb 5, 2021 CVS will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians next week at three dozen of its stores across the state as part of a national … Education Henrico manager announces $54.8M 'generational' salary increase across 10,000-employee workforce Feb 9, 2021 All 10,000 Henrico County employees, including teachers, will see a bump in their paychecks this year — a minimum salary increase of 4.4% risi… Dining Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen named 'best doughnuts' in Virginia Feb 8, 2021 The folks at Food & Wine magazine have doughnuts on the brain and so they delved into the delicious task of picking the best doughnut in e… Richmond Local News Presbyterian seminary demolishes historic Richmond home of Confederate surgeon; 'I am not sorry Hunter McGuire's old house is gone.' Feb 5, 2021 The weight of a new racial justice movement and the property's association with Confederate slavery apologists who profited from the subjugation of Black people, ultimately, was too mighty, the seminary's leaders determined. Govt-and-politics UPDATE: More confusion as CVS opens pre-registration for vaccinations early, prompted by state Feb 9, 2021 CVS Pharmacy opened its online registration for COVID-19 vaccines early Tuesday, hours after announcing that it would not begin taking appoint… State and Regional News UPDATE: Sunday's wintry slush may lead to an icy Monday morning drive Feb 7, 2021 2 min to read Be on the lookout for refreezing of slush and standing water on roads tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Govt-and-politics 'Coming soon': Virginia still doesn't have a website or phone bank to help people find COVID-19 vaccines, despite promises of preparation Feb 5, 2021 Howard Spielberg, 81, has spent a month looking for a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s rung the local health district, nearby CVS and Walgre… State and Regional News 'Driving while Black' arrest in Virginia was unconstitutional, federal court rules Feb 5, 2021 The deputy “first began to suspect criminal activity when a man that he intended to help approached him in dark clothing. That is not enough,” the chief judge wrote.