Coverage inside

Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days.
A statewide portal for Virginians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to launch Tuesday morning. But first, the state is disablin…
UPDATE: First half of ice storm staved off a worst-case scenario, but this system isn't gone until Friday afternoon
Metro Richmond has another round of freezing rain in the forecast tonight, and icy conditions can be expected into Friday morning.
Authorities on Wednesday announced the remains of Alexis Murphy, who went missing seven years ago at age 17, were found in Nelson County in December.
Estimated $40 million in unemployment paid by VEC on claims filed in the names of ineligible prison inmates
The Virginia Employment Commission believes it paid out more than $40 million in unemployment funds to people who submitted claims on behalf o…
Krispy Kreme might be turning on its signature red neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at a new location in western Henrico County.
The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode.
The ice that draped so many trees in a coat too heavy to bear plunged more than 285,000 Virginia households into darkness and left its invisib…
Some Virginia hospitals are nearing 100% ICU capacity and running out of beds, even as COVID hospitalizations decline
Cases are declining. Overall hospitalizations have stabilized. Yet 20 intensive care units in Virginia recently had no available beds. Thirtee…
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea apologized Tuesday for a Facebook comment he made about the Patrick Henry High School girls’ basketball team’s regional tournament championship, calling his seemingly critical comment “a joke gone bad.”
Two men allegedly injured by prison security dogs — one of whom was partially disabled — have filed civil rights suits accusing the Virginia D…