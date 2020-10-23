Coverage inside

Virus in Va.
Cases increase by 1,180, deaths by 15. Page A2
Moratorium
Activists help woman facing eviction. Page A4
Mask-wearing
Study tallies potential lives saved. Page A10
W&M’s London
Positive test changes coach’s priorities. Page B1
