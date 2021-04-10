Coverage inside

 Skip to main content
Hesitancy

More Black Americans are warming to the vaccine. Page B1

High court

Justices halt Calif. limits on home worship. Page B14

Travel costs

Vaccinated travelers mean pricier hotels and flights. Page D4

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

A stranger’s generosity brings Virginia Beach woman to tears

Elizabeth Ricks of Virginia Beach went shopping at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Pembroke area. She wanted to buy two items, one which was a duster kit that she thought was $19.99. Once she got to the register, Ricks asked the cashier to verify the price. It was $44.99, much more than Ricks wanted to pay. She told the cashier she did not want it and would shop for something else. The cashier ...

