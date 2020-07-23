COVID-19 in Va.
Statewide case total rises by 844 to 81,237; deaths at 2,054. Page A2
Federal help
White House and Senate GOP are at odds on aid bill. Page A6
No State Fair
It’s canceled for first time since WWII. Page A7
Unemployed
U.S. claims rise for first time in months. Page A8
