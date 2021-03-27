Coverage inside
QUESTION: I had to terminate an employee after only six months. He was great during the interview. He had all the right answers. Unfortunately…
UPDATE: About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Henrico police said in a news release that a juvenile had been taken into custody and charged with second-de…
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
The new owner of the Imperial Plaza retirement community says it is working with state regulators and other providers of senior care to find n…
There’s no gentle way to say this: One of you tossed out a Whistler.
WATCH NOW: Virginia to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, venues, starting April 1
Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 t…
VDH course-corrects after out-of-town residents flock to vaccination sites in hard-hit neighborhoods
The news pingponged across Virginia Reddit threads, group texts and email chains for nearly a week with a call to action: Doses at the Danvill…
The Office of the State Inspector General fired the investigator who found misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board and was still investigating…