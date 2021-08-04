Coverage inside
No swimming, wading in the James after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River, the Virginia Department of Health said.
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly border collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
Prosecutors said that the Richmond mail carrier, who helped traffic an estimated 11 to 33 pounds of cocaine from California to Richmond, "accepted bribes in a wildly successful cocaine trafficking conspiracy."
'We just want to get ahead of this variant': Hungry? Bring your vax card - some Richmond eateries asking patrons to show proof
Facing a surging COVID-19 variant, some Richmond-area restaurants are asking patrons for proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test resul…
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Richmond considers cap on overtime after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year
Richmond city officials are considering a cap on how much overtime city employees can work after two recent audits found dozens of government …
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, rallied with several dozen supporters outside the state Capitol on Monday to call for a “forensic audit” of…
Virginia will not require people who live in areas where COVID-19 is surging to wear masks inside indoor public spaces, declining to make the …