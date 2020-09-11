Coverage inside

Virus in Virginia
Cases increase by 1,115, and deaths rise by three. Page A3
Request to JMU
School agrees to put board meeting online. Page A4
U.S. deaths down
Fauci says normalcy might not return for a year still. Page A10
