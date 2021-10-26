Coverage inside

Vaccinations
FDA advisers support Pfizer shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. Page A14
Misinformation
Documents show Facebook was slow to act on anti-vaccine posts. Page A14
As many Virginia localities examine the role of police in schools, Republican Glenn Youngkin is calling on every school in the state to have a…
Players from St. Christopher's, Hopewell, L.C. Bird, Manchester and James River are up for this week's award
Before employees of Chesterfield County Public Schools enroll in a training course, they must sign a form promising the session doesn’t includ…
Residents of a 10-story apartment building at 205 N. 4th St., in downtown Richmond, were evacuated Friday after city inspectors ruled it unsafe.
Sidney J. Gunst Jr. was a visionary real estate developer who saw the potential in 1979 of building a suburban office park in the hinterlands …
The conference realignment wave that began this summer among Power Five conferences has crashed into Group of Five leagues, with James Madison…
Fearing that Richmond Public Schools employees are on the “brink of burning out — even leaving,” Superintendent Jason Kamras has announced tha…
When you’re in a position like Fuente’s, you can’t blow a nine-point lead with less than six minutes remaining and expect any kind of job security.
The regional board of the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School voted unanimously Thursday to remove the achievement portion of a two-part admiss…
CHARLOTTESVILLE
