Coverage inside

How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Petersburg detective named in 2015 evidence room scandal retires after evidence found in ceiling, dumpster
A Petersburg police detective who was banished from the department’s evidence and property room six years ago amid a scandal involving missing…
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
'We just want to get ahead of this variant': Hungry? Bring your vax card - some Richmond eateries asking patrons to show proof
Facing a surging COVID-19 variant, some Richmond-area restaurants are asking patrons for proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test resul…
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
Richmond police to install license plate readers near minority neighborhoods; critics say it's invasive
Richmond police plan to install cameras that capture every license plate that passes in neighborhoods where mostly Black and brown populations…
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
An inmate killed at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Tuesday was a former Suffolk businessman convicted of sexually assaulting children.
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the date of Caroline Schollaert's death as Aug. 3.
General Assembly budget negotiators reached a compromise on Friday on a plan to spend federal aid that will include a $3,000 one-time bonus th…