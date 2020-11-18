Coverage inside

 Skip to main content
Virus in Va.

Cases increase by 2,071, deaths by 25. Page A2

250,000 dead

U.S. passes grim milestone amid surge. Page A12

Face masks

Some GOP governors shift stance. Page A12

UVA football

Cavs can play — but with only 250 fans there. Page B1

