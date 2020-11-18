Coverage inside

Virus in Va.
Cases increase by 2,071, deaths by 25. Page A2
250,000 dead
U.S. passes grim milestone amid surge. Page A12
Face masks
Some GOP governors shift stance. Page A12
UVA football
Cavs can play — but with only 250 fans there. Page B1
