COVID-19 cases spike in Virginia: 'The fact that it is happening before Thanksgiving is terrifying'

A holiday-time surge of COVID-19 cases seemed inevitable, but not this soon.

Over the last week, Virginia has averaged 2,010 new COVID-19 cases per day, more than double the number of daily cases the state reported this time last month. More than 7% of everyone tested for COVID-19 in the state over the last week was carrying the virus, up from 5% a month ago.

Less than a week before Thanksgiving, all of the trend lines point upward - cases, hospitalizations, deaths - leaving health officials in Virginia, the federal government and around the country scrambling to convince people to stay put for the holiday.

“We had been doing relatively well and had incidences go down. We were all looking at the holidays as a possible time when cases might go up, but I think the pace of this increase is, if you want an emotion, disappointing,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver in an interview.

Unlike the start of the pandemic, when little testing and knowledge of the virus allowed it to spread, public health officials say the current surge is driven by fatigue toward the guidelines - relaxed individual behaviors leading to outbreaks and community spread.