COVID-19 issues wipes out Flying Squirrels series at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The rest of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Double A-Northeast series at Binghamton was canceled Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within the Rumble Ponies’ organization.

Thursday’s announcement means the entire six-game series, which was set to begin Tuesday and end Sunday, has been called off.

After its week off, Richmond is set to return to the field to begin six-game series against Akron at The Diamond on Thursday. It’s the final home series of the season for the Flying Squirrels.