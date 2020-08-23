COVID-19 xrefs

COVID-19 at VCU
As of Sunday, 70 active student and employee cases reported. Page A2 Change at LU
Liberty implements new mask rules before classes start Monday. Page A4
Plasma OK’d
Trump announces the treatment is authorized for COVID-19. Page A6
COVID-19 at VCU
As of Sunday, 70 active student and employee cases reported. Page A2 Change at LU
Liberty implements new mask rules before classes start Monday. Page A4
Plasma OK’d
Trump announces the treatment is authorized for COVID-19. Page A6
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.