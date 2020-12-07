Covid refers

Awaiting vaccine
Long-term care sites seek priority. Page A2
Contact tracing
People at high risk will be focus. Page A4
Expect GRTC delays Staff virus cases may hurt service. Page A4
Yuletide discipline
Fauci warns of virus dangers. Page A12
Awaiting vaccine
Long-term care sites seek priority. Page A2
Contact tracing
People at high risk will be focus. Page A4
Expect GRTC delays Staff virus cases may hurt service. Page A4
Yuletide discipline
Fauci warns of virus dangers. Page A12
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.