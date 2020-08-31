UPDATE: Chesterfield man killed on I-95 after his pickup truck was disabled by stray tire

A Chesterfield County man was killed early Monday when he stopped his vehicle in a southbound lane of Interstate 95 after it was struck by a stray tire that flew across the roadway, state police said.
The crash unfolded at 5:18 a.m. after a passenger vehicle lost a tire as it was traveling north on I-95 at the 61 mile marker near West Hundred Road. The tire crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck Silverio Santos-Cesario’s Toyota Tacoma, damaging the vehicle and causing him to stop in the left southbound lane, police said.
Santos-Cesario got out of his disabled pickup truck and was standing along the shoulder when a Nissan Sentra traveling south struck Santos-Cesario’s car. The impact caused Santos-Cesario’s vehicle to strike him.
Santos-Cesario, 58, died at the scene, police said. A woman inside the Tacoma was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old man from Mineral, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the car that lost a tire was able to maintain control of his vehicle and pull off onto the shoulder without incident.
Police said no charges would be filed.
The crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield County for five hours on Monday morning, causing a 3-mile backup. All southbound lanes were closed until 10 a.m., and traffic was diverted onto state Route 288.