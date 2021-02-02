Navajo Indians Corporal Henry Bake, Jr. (left), and Private First Class George H. Kirk, operated a portable radio set with a Marine signal unit in December 1943.

Cryptography — the secure transmission and retrieval of data — has been studied as a science for the only the past hundred years. (The word comes from the Greek kryptós, meaning “hidden.”) When you saw the word at the top of the page, did you immediately think it was a mistake? That’s the hope of cryptographers, who work to keep messages secret. It’s a snap to solve if you are familiar with substitution ciphers — simply replace the letter with the one in the alphabet that comes before it. No matter how sophisticated the encryption, however, it can be read if interested parties discover the decryption key.

Modern cryptology originated among the Arabs, the first people to systematically document such methods. Al-Khalil ibn Ahmad (718-791 A.D.), wrote the Book of Cryptographic Messages, which contains the first use of permutations to list all possible Arabic words with and without vowels.