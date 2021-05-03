Crystal Aiken: Lives we touch mean the world to us

The most valuable thing I’ve learned over the years is that everyone has different communication styles, personalities, cultural practices and beliefs. You have to meet them where they are. For example, parents who are demanding or appear angry are usually just afraid of what their child is facing. They need consistency, timely information and reassurance.

During the pandemic, we began to offer home labs for our patients. I volunteered to take on this duty. Going to patients’ homes allowed us to gather the clinical data we needed and to lay eyes on them, a critical part of treatment to make sure they’re doing OK. These visits also limited exposure to COVID-19 – not only for the patients, who often have weak immune systems, but for the families as well, who often must bring along other school-age siblings.

Seeing that bigger picture is important because there’s a lot involved in caring for people. It’s not just the patient we’re treating. We are healing the family, too. We are treating a community that wants nothing more than for the patient to grow up and live a healthy, normal life.

And they often do. My proudest moments are when former patients reach out to find me.