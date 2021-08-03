Cuomo faces calls to resign from Biden and other Dems
No swimming, wading in the James after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Prosecutors said that the Richmond mail carrier, who helped traffic an estimated 11 to 33 pounds of cocaine from California to Richmond, "accepted bribes in a wildly successful cocaine trafficking conspiracy."
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly border collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
CDC calls for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID risk to mask up. In Virginia, that's most localities
The pandemic is getting worse. The risk of the delta variant mutating into future strains that could evade vaccines is becoming a fearful poss…
Richmond considers cap on overtime after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year
Richmond city officials are considering a cap on how much overtime city employees can work after two recent audits found dozens of government …
The last time Virginia Tech football played four of its past five regular-season games on the road was 1987. Frank Beamer was the Hokies’ firs…
Virginia will not require people who live in areas where COVID-19 is surging to wear masks inside indoor public spaces, declining to make the …
Train derailment - second to leave tracks at the same spot in Richmond in six weeks - dumps coal in Kanawha Canal
A train that derailed and dumped nearly 700 tons of coal into the canal and surrounding area next to the James River this month left the track…