Customizing your cover letter to the job: tips and tricks

Are you guilty of the dreaded copy and paste job application? You know, where you take the same exact cover letter and send it off to multiple employers, regardless of the job opening? Or, do you go one step further and change the company name in the opening paragraph and hope that's enough to convince the hiring manager that you took the time to write a custom cover letter?

If so, you're not alone. With so many job applications to keep track of, it's no wonder jobseekers resort to these shortcuts. But it's crucial to customize your cover letter for each job you apply to, highlighting why you're the perfect fit for the role. Generic cover letters are a dime a dozen, and won't do you any favors in terms of standing out from the competition!

The purpose of a customized cover letter

There are a few key reasons for why each job application should have a custom cover letter.

First, it shows that you are willing to put in the extra effort to tailor your application to the specific company and position. Second, it allows you to highlight different aspects of your skills and experience that are most relevant to each position.

Finally, it shows the hiring manager that you have done your research and know something about the company and the role that you are applying for. This will help you better sell yourself as a candidate.

What to include in a custom cover letter

There are a few things that can stay the same in each cover letter, such as your name, address, and contact information.

Other than that, the bulk of the letter should be customized for each specific job you're applying for. In general, you want to focus on three or four key points that make you a good fit for the job. This means specifying why your particular skills and qualifications make you the best candidate for the job.

For example, if you are applying for a sales position, you may want to highlight your experience with customer service, your ability to meet targets, and your excellent communication skills.

Efficiently writing multiple cover letters

If you are worried about writing multiple customized cover letters, there are a few tips that can help.

1. Do your research

Before you start writing, it's important to do your research and learn as much as you can about the company. Try to find out what they are looking for in a candidate and what their workplace culture is like. Read the company's website and social media pages. Pay attention to the language they use and the type of content they share. This will help you customize your cover letter to their specific values and needs.

2. Find common ground

When you are writing a cover letter, it is important to find common ground between your experiences and the job that you are applying for. Make a list of your key skills and experiences that are relevant or specific to the job and mention them in the cover letter. This will help you to quickly and easily customize each cover letter.

If you are applying for a job as a customer service representative, you will want to highlight your experience working in a call center. This will show the hiring manager that you are a qualified candidate for the position.

3. Utilize a cover letter template

A great way to streamline the process of writing multiple cover letters is to use a template or guide to help you get started. There are plenty of great cover letter templates and guides available online that can help you to write a well-crafted cover letter and make the process easier.

Simply find one that is relevant to the position you are applying for and fill in the blanks with your own information. This will ensure that each cover letter is tailored to the job you are applying for and highlights your relevant skills and experiences.

4. Use keywords!

When you're customizing each cover letter, be sure to use keywords from the job listing. This will help your letter get noticed by the applicant tracking system (ATS) and ensure that you're addressing the qualifications the hiring manager is looking for.

For example, if the job listing asks for a "self-starter", be sure to use that same language in your cover letter. This will show the hiring manager that you've read the job listing carefully, and you're a good fit for the position.

5. Reuse sections from previous letters

If you've written a great paragraph describing your qualifications for the job, why not reuse it in your next cover letter? For example, if you're applying for a job as a marketing manager, you could reuse a paragraph from a previous cover letter describing your experience managing social media accounts.

Just be sure to customize it for each individual job to ensure that it's relevant and targeted to the new position!

Bottom line