DA39 Alpha

The Henrico Police Animal Shelter will be accessible by appointment only until further notice. Animals available for adoption can be... View on PetFinder
“We want to make it so that everybody has an equal shot.”
Williams: First, Montpelier reversed its power-sharing promise with descendants of the enslaved. Now, it's retreating from its history of enslavement.
Montpelier, the estate of James Madison, has gone from being the toast of the museum world to being, well, just plain toast.
Trooper rescues baby after mother leads police on high-speed pursuit that ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
A Virginia State Police trooper rescued an infant inside a burning SUV that crashed late Sunday on U.S. 60 in Powhatan County after the child’…
The Virginia Department of Education provided more information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a Freedom of Information Act requ…
Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg…
Dan Snyder has given no indication that he will leave voluntarily.
Interview with Peter Chang: Where he's cooking, his favorite dish & being a finalist for James Beard outstanding chef
When Peter Chang opened his restaurant in Short Pump 10 years ago, the buzz was dizzying.
Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Trans…
As word circulated Tuesday evening of a record $40 million bequest to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF executive director Dirk Katstra e…
UPDATE: 'A lifetime of healing' ahead for family of VCU administrator as Henrico man gets three life sentences for her abduction, rape and murder
It’s been nearly three years since Scott Fairman last hugged his mother, he said Monday before her killer was sentenced to spend three lifetim…