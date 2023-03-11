NEW YORK — Toumani Camara scored 28 points as Dayton turned back Fordham 78-68 in the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Daron Holmes added 20 points and Malachi Smith 11 for the second-seeded Flyers (22-11), who will face top-seeded VCU for the tournament championship on Sunday.

Camara hit 12 of 13 shots from the field as Dayton hit 29 of 48 shots from the field (60.4%). Camara, who led the A-10 in rebounding this season, added 7 rebounds.

The third-seeded Rams (25-8) were led by Khalid Moore, who recorded 24 points and 7 rebounds. Will Richardson added 16 points, and Rostyslav Novitskyi had 13 points.

Dayton led 36-33 at the half, with Camara scoring 13 points. A 9-0 run by the Flyers gave them a 68-58 lead with 3:40 left.