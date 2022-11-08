Deadliest animals

Lions, tigers, bears — oh my! These are some of the animals we usually think of as deadly predators. But statistically, these animals shouldn’t be your main concern. Other animals, some much smaller, are behind the most human fatalities by animals. And while animals cause human fatalities each year, the numbers don’t stack up against other leading causes of death.

Animals

Horses — Though horses are herbivores and usually very gentle with humans, the sheer volume of human/horse interaction leads to fatal accidents around the world every year.

Ants — Fire ants are dangerous because they rush their victims in great numbers, before biting and injecting toxic venom.

Jellyfish — Out of 200,000 annual jellyfish stings, about 40 people are fatally wounded.

Bees — Anaphylaxis from bee stings is one of the primary causes of death among people who are killed by bees.

Deer — Ironically, it's the skittish nature of deer that leads to so many fatal car accidents.

Buffalo — Large male buffalo wander from the herd to keep watch from a distance and attack any threats from behind.

Lions — Lions are predators and will view humans as prey, especially lions not raised in captivity.

Elephants — Elephants will respect your space if you respect theirs, but those that feel threatened are known for bouts of rage, and they will charge.

Hippos — Hippos are some of the most aggressive animals on Earth and will not hesitate to charge humans who get too close.

Crocodiles — Crocodiles are opportunistic hunters, and any animal that moves in their habitat is fair game.

Tapeworms & Roundworms — A tapeworm usually makes its way into a human host through food or water contaminated with eggs. People may go years with no symptoms before the infection suddenly becomes serious.

Roundworms have tiny eggs easily transferred from contaminated dirt into human mouths. These parasites take up residence in the small intestine and can interfere with nutritional uptake, cause tissue reactions and even lead to intestinal blockage as the worms grow larger.

Scorpions — Only two kinds of scorpions have venom potent enough to kill a human being: the Israeli deathstalker and the Brazilian yellow scorpion.

Freshwater snails — Freshwater snails release the parasite that causes schistosomiasis, which leads to a variety of issues, from rashes and digestive problems to infertility and bladder cancer.

Assassin bug & Tsetse fly — The assassin bug transmits a dangerous parasite through its feces. The parasite causes a condition known as Chagas disease, which has symptoms that can include severe swelling of the heart or brain.

African sleeping sickness is caused by a parasite transmitted by the tsetse fly. There is a treatment, but in rural areas, proper treatment can be hard to find.

Dogs — Maulings and bites from rabid dogs are to blame for many dog-related deaths.

Snakes — Snakes are the third most deadly creatures in the world. Though the chances of dying from a snake bite in the United States are near zero, other regions don't have immediate access to high-quality medical care.

Humans — Humans are the second-most deadly animal in terms of killing humans.

Mosquitoes — Mosquitoes rank No. 1 as the deadliest animal for humans.

According to the World Health Organization, mosquito bites kill about 1 million people per year. Most of these deaths are caused by malaria, but West Nile virus and dengue fever are also potentially deadly mosquito-borne diseases.

Most likely to view humans as prey

Big cats — Lions, tigers and leopards have all been known to hunt people. While humans are not often a preferred meal, we are relatively easy prey for these large cats.

Crocodiles — Though concrete data is hard to come by, it’s thought that crocodiles are responsible for more human deaths by direct attack than any other predator. Nile crocodiles in Africa are particularly dangerous because of their immense size and their proximity to humans.

Bears — Most bear attacks are not for predation but out of fear or the desire to protect cubs. Polar bears are the most likely species to predate upon humans. Large males — when nutritionally stressed — will hunt people, especially if they are in small groups.

Komodo dragons — Restricted to only a few sparsely populated islands in Indonesia, Komodo dragons rarely hunt people, but they do regard us as prey. With sharp fangs and venom, the large lizards can ambush and take down strong animals like water buffalo. So an unsuspecting human would be no problem.

Sharks — Though Jaws may claim otherwise, sharks don’t actually eat humans all that often. Many attacks may just be the shark investigating its environment.

In comparison: Leading causes of death

Though mosquitoes kill around 1,000,000 people worldwide each year, they are not in the top 10 causes of death. Most of the leading causes of death are diseases or health-related. However, there are some accidents such as road injuries, drowning or fire that are also included in the leading causes of death. Here is a look into some of the numbers for different causes of death worldwide for 2019 and their ranking. (Malaria was ranked 16th in 2019.)

18.56M

Cardiovascular diseases

10.08M

Cancers

3.97M

Respiratory diseases

2.56M

Digestive diseases

1.62M

Dementia

1.2M

Road injuries

237,242

Drowning

111,292

Fire

6,076

Natural disasters

In comparison: Other causes of death

(Average number of deaths worldwide each year)

Lightning

20,000

Plane crash

1,300

Food poisoning

200

Falling coconut

150

Selfies

37

Champagne corks

24

Death rate from venomous animal contact in 2019

Annual number of deaths from venomous animal contact per 100,000 people. Venomous animals deliver toxins as venom through a bite or sting.

On the flip side: Examples of animals protecting humans

A 12-year-old girl in Ethiopia was attacked and kidnapped by four men. Later, they encountered a group of lions who chased off the men. The lions then stayed with the girl until police arrived. She told the authorities the animals never threatened her.

A pod of dolphins surrounded long-distance swimmer Adam Walker after a great white shark emerged in the water beneath him.

When Kevin Hines was 19, he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge. He survived but was severely injured and trying to stay afloat. That’s when a sea lion bumped him up to the surface and toward shore. Because of the animal, Hines survived and has dedicated his life to suicide prevention.