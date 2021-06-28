Deep Run promo

Annabele Whitehead claims Bryan Trophy
Whitehead, 16, wins the Deep Run Horse Show’s prestigious class. Page B2
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.
Virginia’s ban on electronic skill games is scheduled to take effect next week, but a truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver is racing to h…
The capsule contains about 60 objects largely related to the Confederacy, including a picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin.
A former Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center officer was sentenced Monday to serve 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to aiding an inmate …
Dr. Cynthia Southern expects the phone to ring often in her Pulaski County dental office beginning next Thursday, when Virginia expands its Me…
Starting Thursday, Virginians can legally grow and possess marijuana. Here's what you need to know.
Richmond-area shoppers bought a lot more groceries during the pandemic as they hunkered down and cooked more meals at home when many restauran…
Kisare Bundy had been on probation for most of his adult life when, at 22, a marijuana possession charge sent him to prison for just under a decade.
A judge on Friday excoriated federal prison officials for refusing to admit an inmate needing mental health care who later killed himself in a local jail cell in Northern Virginia.
It was early in the COVID-19 pandemic last year that Michael Summers found what he thought would be decent, reliable housing after couch surfi…
