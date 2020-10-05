Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, launches bid for lieutenant governor

“We need more progressive voices in the executive (branch). And working-class people deserve to have a voice in the Senate,” Guzman said in an interview. “I will respect each one of the members, but when we’re talking among Democrats, I want to be the voice for the working class.”

Guzman said her views are informed by personal experience: When she immigrated to the U.S. as a single mother, with about $300, she held three jobs to make ends meet.

“When I look back, I still think there are many struggles I had as a low-wage worker that are still the reality of many people,” Guzman said.

“I had to leave my child alone at home because I couldn’t afford care. I still see children stay by themselves on the weekend because the parents have to have two or three jobs to make ends meet. I was paid less as a woman of color. That’s still a problem that we have today.”

Guzman said she is grateful for the opportunity she was offered in the U.S., which enabled her to attend college and obtain two master’s degrees.

“I want to ensure that anyone in this country who is willing to sacrifice and work hard can achieve the American dream,” Guzman said.