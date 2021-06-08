 Skip to main content
Del. Lee Carter loses House seat after trailing for governor
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. 

 BOB BROWN

Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, the Democratic socialist who sought the Democratic nomination for governor, also lost his House seat Tuesday in a Democratic primary.

With one precinct out, Carter trailed Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado by six percentage points. Helen Zurita trailed in third place.

Carter conceded on Twitter, saying he would not miss the job.

“This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years,” Carter said. “I made a lot of people’s lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health.

“I’m relieved to say that I’ve done my part, and now it’s someone else’s turn.”

