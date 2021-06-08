Del. Levine loses House seat after failed bid for Va. lieutenant governor

Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, who sought the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, lost his seat in the House of Delegates.

Levine fell to Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker for the Democratic nomination in House District 45, which is mostly in Alexandria but includes parts of Arlington and Fairfax counties.

Stopping gun violence and domestic violence are the top issues for Levine, a member of the House of Delegates since 2016.

Bennett-Parker, co-director of a nonprofit, has served on the Alexandria City Council for three years.