Derby ear tease

Virginia Derby on tap for Tuesday
“Derby Bill” makes his picks for the marquee race at Colonial Downs. Page B2
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association says it is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation banning ticket-writing quotas for law …
Confronting a question that has long simmered internally, one fraught with sentiment and politics, the Atlantic Coast Conference is formally exploring whether to move from its original home of Greensboro, N.C., the Richmond Times-Dispatch has learned.
The Republican Party of Virginia on Thursday asked a court to remove Democrat Terry McAuliffe from the November ballot, arguing that his elect…
A large-scale ecodistrict designed to be a sustainable commercial, entertainment and residential community that reduces the surrounding ecolog…
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: A teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed …
Wealthier and predominantly white census tracts in Richmond and Henrico County have 2 to 5 times the vaccination rates of low-income areas wit…
At Maymont, a 150-year-old tulip poplar that has served as the setting for many weddings and picnics for over a century fell during a storm la…
A semi-retired businessman in Powhatan County has been fighting for nearly a decade to prove a British bank was illegally helping Iran and, in…
Unionized employees at Kroger stores in the Richmond region and Hampton Roads ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the supermar…
Patients are arriving to understaffed hospitals and health care workers who are stretched thin.
