 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dew point makes all the difference on hot days
0 Comments

Dew point makes all the difference on hot days

  • 0

Mid-90s are back, but the heat may not feel as sticky as it did two weeks ago. Richmond’s heat index should peak around 102 degrees this week, rather than 105 to 110. That’s because dew points are likely to trend in the lower 70s instead of mid-to-upper 70s.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News