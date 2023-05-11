74, of Manakin-Sabot, Va, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 1, 2023. He is survived by his loving family. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va.