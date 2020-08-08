Have you plowed through your Netflix backlog? Do you miss the movie theater?
The pandemic's effect on entertainment was first felt through the lens of live sports. Basketball, hockey, European soccer, etc. – all shut down.
As time wore on, though, TV viewers caught up on their top-priority streaming. Film lovers were watching debuts on Apple TV+. We missed those routines, too.
Of course, the pandemic has affected people behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, so in this edition, we spotlight some regionally based TV and film production pros who are stars off camera.
The memorable knife designs in the 2019 Daniel Craig film "Knives Out" have a Richmond connection. So do the costumes, props and locations featured in new programs on Showtime and AMC. Central Virginia might not be the center of entertainment, but its pros are a truly talented cast.
In other features:
* The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May brought renewed attention to systemic racism. Months prior, Rex Springston was exploring a facet of racism that has remarkably long legs: memorabilia.
For more than a century, repulsive caricatures have been used in figurines, coin banks, postcards and more to portray African Americans as silly, lazy, subservient and dangerous. In antique stores, online marketplaces and elsewhere, you still find these objects that reflect the commercialization of racism.
When Quaker Oats announced recently that it was retiring its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake batter, the news reflected a broader moment of reckoning about such stereotypes. Rex's story takes a look at how enduring they have been in physical form.
* Come summer, maybe you polish off a pint of raspberries like you're eating potato chips from the bag. In Hanover County, the family farm Agriberry is plenty busy during the season – as in, harvesting fast and working a dozen farmers markets on Saturdays alone. We catch up with the Geyer clan for some berry intel.
* In April, the final resident was relocated from the Central Virginia Training Center. Under a different name and in a different time, that site was at the heart of a dark chapter in Virginia history. We look back at Carrie Buck and Virginia's era of eugenics.
* We check out a hidden but "shrew" story, and we spotlight a true giant. In a season traditionally full of car travel, we go back in time to fill 'er up, and we honk our horn for a nearly century-old bridge in town.
Thinking of travel, Jefferson Davis comes to mind. When the Confederate president fled Richmond at the end of the Civil War, his journey ended up giving rise to the mythical Lost Cause narrative that glorified white supremacy and embedded racism further into the American fabric.
In June of this year, Davis took another trip: Protesters pulled him down from his Monument Avenue perch, and he was driven off into storage.
Amid protests and a pandemic, Richmond is writing new chapters of its history. As a new school year approaches, perhaps students in the future will get a broader view of our region's past – and its extraordinary potential.
Stay safe, Richmond, and be well.
