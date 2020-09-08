Distant realms

Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, is about 0.4 AU away. The farthest planet, Neptune, is 30 AU.

The Kuiper belt’s inner edge begins at about 30 AU from the sun. The inner, main region of the Kuiper belt ends around 50 AU from the sun. Overlapping the outer edge of the main part of the Kuiper belt is a second region called the scattered disk, which continues outward to nearly 1,000 AU.

The inner edge of the Oort cloud is thought to be between 2,000 and 5,000 AU from the sun. The outer edge might be 10,000 or even 100,000 AU from the sun. That is 100,000 times the distance between the Earth and the sun.

The oort cloud

Beyond the Kuiper belt and scattered disk is the a theoretical realm known as the Oort cloud. Because scientists have yet to observe any object in this region itself, it is considered to be hypothetical.

However, the Oort cloud is predicted to be a collection of icy pieces of space debris farther away than everything else in the solar system. It is believed to contain billions, or even trillions, of objects. Long-period comets observed among the planets are thought to originate in this region.