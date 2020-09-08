Distant realms

The solar system
Our solar system consists of the sun and everything bound to it by gravity: eight planets, dwarf planets, moons, and millions of asteroids, comets and meteoroids.
Between Mars and Jupiter lies the asteroid belt. Outside Neptune’s orbit is a region called the Kuiper belt and beyond that lies the theoretical Oort cloud.
Regions
The Asteroid belt
Most asteroids orbit the sun within the asteroid belt, which is located between Mars and Jupiter.
The asteroid belt is thought to either be left over mass from a failed planet forming due to the gravitational pull of Jupiter or the leftovers from a planet that broke up from a collision.
The belt is estimated to contain between 1.1 and 1.9 million asteroids larger than 0.6-mile in diameter and millions of smaller ones. Each of these asteroids is on average 1.8 million miles apart.
The Kuiper belt
The Kuiper belt is a disc-shaped region outside the orbit of Neptune. Similar to the relationship between the asteroid belt and Jupiter, it’s a region of objects that might have formed a planet had Neptune not been there.
So far, more than 2,000 Kuiper belt objects have been cataloged, but they only represent a small fraction of the total number of objects scientists believe to be out there. Astronomers believe there are millions of small, icy objects in this area, including hundreds of thousands that are larger than 60 miles wide. These bodies, which are almost all smaller than Pluto, are making slow orbits around the sun.
Pluto (a dwarf planet) was the first Kuiper belt object to be discovered in 1930. The first spacecraft to enter the Kuiper belt region was Pioneer 10 when it crossed into the space beyond Neptune’s orbit in 1983.
The scattered disk
Though their boundaries overlap and they have similar attributes, some astronomers define the Kuiper belt and the scattered disk as two separate regions.
The scattered disk, which lies beyond the main part of the Kuiper belt, contains objects that have been scattered by Neptune into orbits that are highly elliptical. Some objects travel hundreds of AU from the sun and high above the plane of the planets. The orbits of many objects in the scattered disk slowly evolve, and some objects are lost over time. Orbits are more stable in the Kuiper belt.
Scale and distance
One Astronomical Unit (AU) is the distance from the sun to the Earth. It is equal to about 93 million miles.
Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, is about 0.4 AU away. The farthest planet, Neptune, is 30 AU.
The Kuiper belt’s inner edge begins at about 30 AU from the sun. The inner, main region of the Kuiper belt ends around 50 AU from the sun. Overlapping the outer edge of the main part of the Kuiper belt is a second region called the scattered disk, which continues outward to nearly 1,000 AU.
The inner edge of the Oort cloud is thought to be between 2,000 and 5,000 AU from the sun. The outer edge might be 10,000 or even 100,000 AU from the sun. That is 100,000 times the distance between the Earth and the sun.
The oort cloud
Beyond the Kuiper belt and scattered disk is the a theoretical realm known as the Oort cloud. Because scientists have yet to observe any object in this region itself, it is considered to be hypothetical.
However, the Oort cloud is predicted to be a collection of icy pieces of space debris farther away than everything else in the solar system. It is believed to contain billions, or even trillions, of objects. Long-period comets observed among the planets are thought to originate in this region.
Unlike the orbits of the planets and the Kuiper belt, which are flat like a disk, the Oort cloud is believed to be a large spherical shell surrounding the solar system. It is considered one of the largest structures in our solar system.
The Oort cloud is named after Jan Oort, the Dutch astronomer who predicted its existence in the 1950s.
Orbits of objects
Unlike the planets, the asteroid belt and many objects in the Kuiper belt, objects in Oort cloud do not necessarily travel in the same direction in an orbital plane around the sun. Instead, they can travel at various inclinations. This is why the area is known as a “cloud” rather than a “belt.”
Exploration
No missions have explored the Oort cloud yet. Because of its distance from Earth, exploration is difficult. By the time a robotic probe could actually reach it, centuries will have passed here on Earth.
Even though Voyager 1 travels about a million miles per day, the spacecraft will take about 300 years to reach the inner boundary of the Oort cloud and probably another 30,000 years to exit the far side.
Along with Voyager 1, four other spacecraft will eventually travel to the Oort cloud: Voyager 2, New Horizons, and Pioneer 10 and 11. However, because of its extreme distance, the power sources for all five spacecraft will be dead centuries before they reach its inner edge.
Comets
What are they?
Comets are celestial bodies that are primarily made of dust, rock and ice. Like planets, comets orbit the sun.
When frozen, they are small and range from a few miles to tens of miles wide. But as they get closer to the sun, they warm up and develop an atmosphere called a coma. The heat causes the comet’s ices to change to gases so the coma becomes larger than most planets. The coma debris can sometimes form a bright tail that can be millions of miles long.
Most comets travel a safe distance from the sun. However, some comets, called sungrazers, crash straight into the sun or get so close that they break up and evaporate.
What are they from?
Comets are thought to come from two places in the solar system: the Oort cloud and the Kuiper belt.
The Oort cloud is thought to be home to long-period comets that have orbital periods spanning several million years. The Kuiper belt tends to have short-period comets. These usually have an orbital period of around 200 years.
Meteor showers
Several times a year, Earth’s orbit crosses the orbit of a comet. As Earth passes through the comet’s leftover dust and debris, meteor showers can be seen.
The next meteor shower coming up is called Draconids and will peak on the night between October 7-8. The parent body is Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.