Diversity & Inclusion: Making It a Priority in Your Job Hunt

In a quote to Forbes, Micheal Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN states: "[companies should] eliminate any requirements that [they] cannot trace directly to success in that role. These include education, GPA, and experience if they are used primarily as a filter for applicants and are not totally necessary."

You can choose to avoid companies with these practices.

See Who They're Promoting

In today's digital age, nearly every company has some form of social media and online presence. While it's easy to place buzzwords in a company's brand message making them sound diverse, it is through the company's actions, not words, where the truth hides.

If a company is truly diverse, they will have no trouble promoting candidates of all different backgrounds in their online presence. Diversity and inclusion is a top-down issue, and if the top is unable to promote these essential concepts, it's unlikely those below are any different. Look for companies that not only say they're diverse, but embody it in their leadership team.