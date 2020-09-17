Diversity & Inclusion: Making It a Priority in Your Job Hunt

Over the past few years, a significant amount of research suggests that diversity and inclusion measures improve companies in substantial ways. According to a study conducted by McKinsey and Company in 2019, companies in the top quartile of gender diversity were "25 percent more likely to have above-average profitability," as opposed to those in the fourth quartile.
Ethnic and cultural diversity in this same study boasted a revealing 48 percent likelihood of profitability out-performance. Studies like this make one truth clear -- diversity is one of the major keys to company success.
However, finding companies adopting these practices might be a difficult journey. Not all companies promote their diversity metrics on their website, and research studies typically post their findings in aggregate. With this being said, here are three ways to effectively seek out diversity and inclusion in your job hunt.
Check Hiring Requirements
A company striving for diversity will seek to find qualified applicants without extensive regard to their background. While some jobs do certainly require an education or work experience, additional requirements that aren't linked to job success have the tendency to unnecessarily limit candidates, making them less inclusive overall.
In a quote to Forbes, Micheal Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN states: "[companies should] eliminate any requirements that [they] cannot trace directly to success in that role. These include education, GPA, and experience if they are used primarily as a filter for applicants and are not totally necessary."
You can choose to avoid companies with these practices.
See Who They're Promoting
In today's digital age, nearly every company has some form of social media and online presence. While it's easy to place buzzwords in a company's brand message making them sound diverse, it is through the company's actions, not words, where the truth hides.
If a company is truly diverse, they will have no trouble promoting candidates of all different backgrounds in their online presence. Diversity and inclusion is a top-down issue, and if the top is unable to promote these essential concepts, it's unlikely those below are any different. Look for companies that not only say they're diverse, but embody it in their leadership team.
Look at Reviews
Sites such as Glassdoor and Indeed offer platforms for employees to speak out either for or against the company in question. While it's best not to base an entire company's reputation on a single review, an overwhelming amount of reviews with a similar opinion are an important factor to consider in your job hunt.
Specifically looking for incidents of workplace discrimination can help inform your decision whether the company is truly holding up to the standards they have in place.