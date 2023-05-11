MILWAUKEE — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Wednesday to take the three-game series.

Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who top the NL in home runs (64).

Kershaw struck out eight batters and walked none over seven innings while allowing five hits. Besides giving up a home run to William Contreras, he allowed only one other runner to reach second base.

It was the seventh time the 35-year-old Kershaw pitched six or more innings. He had won four straight before giving up four runs and walking five batters in 4 2/3 innings in his last start, a loss at San Diego.

The Dodgers scored seven runs in five innings off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley.

ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3:Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and Colorado rallied past struggling Pittsburgh on the road.

Less than 24 hours after homering twice in a 10-1 rout, Profar gave the Rockies their eighth win in 10 games by lacing a Robert Stephenson pitch into left field to score Austin Wynns. Alan Trejo had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Randal Grichuk added a run-scoring double as the Rockies earned their third-straight series win.

YANKEES 11, A'S 3:Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning and host New York pulled away for a rout of Oakland to complete their first series sweep this season.

Harrison Bader hit a three run homer in the first inning that was upheld after a review and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run shot in the fifth. The Yankees hit nine homers in the series.

TIGERS 5, GUARDIANS 0:Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Báez had two hits and two runs, and Detroit cruised to a road victory over Cleveland to win the three-game series.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 3:Marcus Semien homered and drove in a pair of runs, Dane Dunning allowed only two runs in six strong innings, and Texas won at Seattle.

NATIONALS 11, GIANTS 6:Riley Adams and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched seven strong innings, and Washington won at San Francisco in the rubber match of a three-game series.

MARLINS 5, D-BACKS 4:Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer and started the winning rally in the ninth with a double to lead Miami over Arizona in Phoenix.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 4:Cristian Javier struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and Houston scored enough early to withstand Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer in the ninth inning and win at Anaheim.