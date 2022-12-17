Four people, including two from Williamsburg, have been charged in connection with human trafficking at a commercial laundry business. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. According to a news release, Ana Patricia Landaverde, 47, and Jeffrey Dean Vaughan, 64, both of Williamsburg, and George William Evans, 68, of Midlothian, are charged with with ...