Down 3-1 in top of the 7th, Powhatan softball rallies, overtakes Manchester 7-3

Going into the seventh and final inning of regulation, Powhatan's softball team trailed hosting Manchester 3-1. But the Indians - through overcoming deficits of 8-3 and 11-6 to walk-off 12-11 over James River earlier in the season - showed that they could find a way to get back ahead, no matter the inning.
They proved that again against Manchester.
Pinch hitter Emma Phillips got things going for Powhatan with a lead-off single. Carsen Hogston doubled to left-center, advancing Phillips to third base. Senior Ellie Barton hit an infield single to plate Phillips, cutting the Lancers' lead to 1 run.
And then Jillian Ratliff had a hit to remember.
The senior smashed a 3-run homer over the right-center fence, propelling the Indians into a 5-3 lead.
That wasn't their last homer of the inning either.
Senior Sarah English singled to right center, and then Savannah Johnson plated both English and herself on a 2-run blast.
The six seventh-inning hits that they strung together - including the two homers for five runs total - catapulted the Indians into a 7-3 triumph over the Lancers.
"This was a good comeback win for the team - we’d made decent contact all game, but everything we hit was right at their defense," said Powhatan head coach Marie Crump. "Finally in the seventh we found some gaps and got runners on, setting the stage for the two home runs.
"These girls know it’s never over until that final out," Crump said. "They just stepped up and made the comeback."
Johnson batted 3 for 4 with the 2-run home run, Barton batted 2 for 3 with an RBI, Ratliff batted 2 for 4 with the 3-run home run and English batted 2 for 4.
English pitched the first inning, and then freshman Madalyn Johnson pitched the final six, scattering three hits and securing the win in the circle.
Ratliff added six assists on defense.
Powhatan will rematch Cosby on the road on Thursday (May 27). Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.