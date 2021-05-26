Down 3-1 in top of the 7th, Powhatan softball rallies, overtakes Manchester 7-3

Going into the seventh and final inning of regulation, Powhatan's softball team trailed hosting Manchester 3-1. But the Indians - through overcoming deficits of 8-3 and 11-6 to walk-off 12-11 over James River earlier in the season - showed that they could find a way to get back ahead, no matter the inning.

They proved that again against Manchester.

Pinch hitter Emma Phillips got things going for Powhatan with a lead-off single. Carsen Hogston doubled to left-center, advancing Phillips to third base. Senior Ellie Barton hit an infield single to plate Phillips, cutting the Lancers' lead to 1 run.

And then Jillian Ratliff had a hit to remember.

The senior smashed a 3-run homer over the right-center fence, propelling the Indians into a 5-3 lead.

That wasn't their last homer of the inning either.

Senior Sarah English singled to right center, and then Savannah Johnson plated both English and herself on a 2-run blast.

The six seventh-inning hits that they strung together - including the two homers for five runs total - catapulted the Indians into a 7-3 triumph over the Lancers.