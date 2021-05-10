Doyle McManus column: Liz Cheney and Donald Trump are locked in mortal combat

Cynics have suggested that Cheney might be thinking about running for president herself — but if so, she has a painful and unpromising path. Trump’s favorability rating among Republican voters remains stratospheric; it’s at 81% in one recent poll. Any Republican — especially a woman — who denounces him is signing up for torrents of abuse from vitriolic loyalists.

But Cheney isn’t the only one keeping this dispute alive. Trump never has missed an opportunity to complain about his enemies. He recently pronounced Cheney “a warmongering fool.”

After three months in exile at Mar-a-Lago, already he is reaching for a more visible public role, with a new website, a blizzard of emails to the media (“from the 45th president of the United States”), several interviews on Fox News and persistent leaks that he’s thinking about running again.

He’s promised to campaign in GOP primaries against not only Cheney, but all the other House Republicans who voted for impeachment.

It’s tempting to write that Trump and Cheney, the Anti-Trump, have developed a strangely symbiotic relationship by making each other look important. They’re like two scorpions in a bottle, locked in mortal combat.