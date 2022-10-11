Dr. Roach headline
Late Thursday morning, a big boom shook parts of the Outer Banks, rattling windows, shaking pictures off walls, scaring family pets and driving people to social media to see if anyone knew the source.
A local real estate developer and investor was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration and as…
Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were to…
High school 🏈 Week 7: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and schedule plus scores from around the state
Game stories and summaries for Week 7 of the high school football season across the 804, scores from around the state and next week's local schedule.
Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in w…
Commanders' attorney, a former Va. representative, spells out team objections to House investigation in letter
"From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League."
The rising tide of national acclaim that has come with JMU’s success pushed the program to history on Sunday: the Dukes cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time ever, at No. 25.
High school 🏈 Week 6: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries, schedule and scores from around the state
Dinwiddie, Bird, Hopewell, Powhatan, Manchester, Midlothian, Petersburg, Thomas Dale all roll. Varina survives scare at Hanover. Benedictine comes from behind to beat St. Chris, Trinity Episcopal comes back to win in Maryland. Plus scores from around the state and next week's schedule.
A new Lego-focused store is coming to Henrico County where people will be able to show off their newest creations or trade in their old sets f…