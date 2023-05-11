DRAKE, Catherine Baker, 95, formerly of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Baker; husband, Welmont L. Drake; daughter, Bonnie P. Turek; and son, Jefferson M. Poe Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy P. Harrison of Knoxville, Tenn., Robin P. Gay (Bobby) of Prince George County, Va.; her grandchildren, Bobby Powers of Burlington, N.C., Joey Powers (Rita) of Prince George County, Va., Paul Powers III (Tiffany) of Henrico County, Va., Jeff Gay (Lindsay) of Midlothian, Va., Chase Burnett of Knoxville, Tenn., Blair Wright (Parker) of Clarksville, Tenn. and Casey Gay of Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Donna D. Smith of Chesterfield, Va.; and 13 great-grandchildren. Her fondest memories were of the numerous trips she took with her husband, the love of her life. There were many cruises, trips to the mountains, annual family trips to the Outer Banks and going out for dinner every Friday night. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.