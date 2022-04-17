Driver fatally shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 85 in Petersburg

A 25-year-old Petersburg man was fatally shot in his automobile early Sunday morning while driving southbound on Interstate 85, a short distance from the Squirrel Level Road exit.

Virginia State Police said a light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the 2:27 a.m. shooting, which follows two others on local interstate highways last week.

The victim of the Sunday shooting was identified as Raeqwon Curtis Hinton.

According to state police, Hinton drove a black Chrysler 300 to a BP gas station off Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County, where he died.

An unidentified passenger in the car was not injured.