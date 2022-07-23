drone shot

The 2.5-mile red bus lane being painted on Broad Street in Richmond was on schedule to be completed by Friday, a month ahead of schedule.

The Pulse Bus Rapid Transit Red Pavement project is part of the city’s public safety strategy to improve driver and pedestrian awareness of the dedicated bus-only lanes. City officials started working on a federal grant proposal shortly after Richmond resident Alice Woodson, 32, was struck and killed by a Pulse bus while crossing Broad Street in 2019.

Originally, the project was expected to finish in mid-August, depending on weather. The red lanes stretch from Interstate 195 to First Street, where GRTC’s Pulse service runs 14 buses every day. “BUS ONLY” markings will be added over the red paint in August.